MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,858 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.77. 6,149,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

