MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $504.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer to $504.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $513.38.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $419.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.80. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

