Musk Melon (MELON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,064.00

Musk Melon (MELON) traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Musk Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Musk Melon has a total market cap of $6,001.03 and approximately $11,064.00 worth of Musk Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Musk Melon has traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Musk Melon Token Profile

Musk Melon launched on April 15th, 2022. Musk Melon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Musk Melon’s official message board is medium.com/@musk_melon123. Musk Melon’s official Twitter account is @muskmelon_mm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Musk Melon is https://reddit.com/r/musk_melon. Musk Melon’s official website is muskmelon.org.

Buying and Selling Musk Melon

According to CryptoCompare, “Musk Melon (MELON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Musk Melon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Musk Melon is 0.00000271 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://muskmelon.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musk Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musk Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Musk Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

