MvPad (MVD) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

MvPad (MVD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. MvPad has a total market capitalization of $6,055.44 and $51,275.00 worth of MvPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MvPad has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MvPad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MvPad

MvPad launched on January 25th, 2022. MvPad’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,400,000 tokens. The official website for MvPad is www.mvpad.io. MvPad’s official Twitter account is @mvpad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MvPad is medium.com/@mvpad.

Buying and Selling MvPad

According to CryptoCompare, “MvPad (MVD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MvPad has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MvPad is 0.0006442 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mvpad.io.”

