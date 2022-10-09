Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nautilus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.60. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

