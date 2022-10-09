Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

