NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. 8,554,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,359. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

