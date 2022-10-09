NitroEX (NTX) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

NitroEX (NTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, NitroEX has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. NitroEX has a total market cap of $612,590.16 and $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NitroEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NitroEX Profile

NitroEX was first traded on June 27th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @nitroexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NitroEX is https://reddit.com/r/nitroexchange. The official message board for NitroEX is nitroex.medium.com. The official website for NitroEX is nitroex.io.

Buying and Selling NitroEX

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEX (NTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NitroEX has a current supply of 10,750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NitroEX is 0.00017502 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,354.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nitroex.io.”

