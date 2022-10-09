North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NOA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $289.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.41. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.