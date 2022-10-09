NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $49.81 on Friday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

