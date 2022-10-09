nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 611,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 58,971 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.