Obsidium (OBS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24,364.07

Obsidium (OBS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Obsidium has a market capitalization of $24,364.07 and approximately $80,496.00 worth of Obsidium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obsidium token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Obsidium has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Obsidium Token Profile

Obsidium’s genesis date was January 20th, 2022. Obsidium’s total supply is 14,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,075,000 tokens. The official message board for Obsidium is medium.com/@obsidium. Obsidium’s official Twitter account is @obsidium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obsidium is obsidium.io.

Buying and Selling Obsidium

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidium (OBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Obsidium has a current supply of 14,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Obsidium is 0.00480045 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://obsidium.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obsidium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

