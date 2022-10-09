ODIN PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0304 on Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $527,211.52 and $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL launched on April 20th, 2021. ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODIN PROTOCOL is medium.com/@odinprotocol. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/odinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official website is odinprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

According to CryptoCompare, “ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ODIN PROTOCOL has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,468,924.65951912 in circulation. The last known price of ODIN PROTOCOL is 0.03111999 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $623.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://odinprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.