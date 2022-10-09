Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Lessened by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 1,089,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,352. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.58.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

