One Day In July LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,600,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,835,000.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $146.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.14 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.25.

