One Day In July LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,405,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 575,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 121,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 267,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $64.72.

