Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 651.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,711 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 1,446,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

