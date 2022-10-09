Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $242,226.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Oxygen Token Profile

Oxygen was first traded on November 30th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,416,546 tokens. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxygen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen (OXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oxygen has a current supply of 9,999,999,994.042114 with 37,369,218.055611 in circulation. The last known price of Oxygen is 0.04779358 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $233,459.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oxygen.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.