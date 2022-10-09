PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PACW opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

