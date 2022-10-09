Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $336,948.68 and approximately $62,159.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is parachutedao.org. The Reddit community for Parachute is https://reddit.com/r/parachutetoken.

Parachute Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute (PAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Parachute has a current supply of 999,628,334.0000002 with 878,603,674.7772146 in circulation. The last known price of Parachute is 0.0003939 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,363.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parachutedao.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

