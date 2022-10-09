Paragen (RGEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29,009.79

Paragen (RGEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Paragen has a market cap of $29,009.79 and $18,449.00 worth of Paragen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paragen has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Paragen token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paragen Token Profile

Paragen’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. Paragen’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,660,000 tokens. The official website for Paragen is www.paragen.io. Paragen’s official Twitter account is @paragenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paragen is paragen.medium.com.

Paragen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paragen (RGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Paragen has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Paragen is 0.0111119 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,767.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paragen.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

