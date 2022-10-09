PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 23.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,112,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,509,000 after purchasing an additional 319,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

