PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28,494.00

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. PayRue (Propel) has a total market cap of $111,393.59 and $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayRue (Propel) has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. One PayRue (Propel) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PayRue (Propel) Token Profile

PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 tokens. PayRue (Propel)’s official website is payrue.com. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue. PayRue (Propel)’s official message board is medium.com/@payrue.

Buying and Selling PayRue (Propel)

According to CryptoCompare, “PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PayRue (Propel) has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PayRue (Propel) is 0.00002208 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,860.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://payrue.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayRue (Propel) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayRue (Propel) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayRue (Propel) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

