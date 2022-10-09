Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $631.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 140.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

