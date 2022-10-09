PhotoChromic Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PHCR)

PhotoChromic (PHCR) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, PhotoChromic has traded down 22% against the US dollar. PhotoChromic has a total market capitalization of $117,091.86 and $12,255.00 worth of PhotoChromic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhotoChromic token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhotoChromic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PhotoChromic

PhotoChromic was first traded on November 14th, 2021. PhotoChromic’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PhotoChromic is medium.com/photochromic. PhotoChromic’s official Twitter account is @photo_chromic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhotoChromic is photochromic.io.

Buying and Selling PhotoChromic

According to CryptoCompare, “PhotoChromic (PHCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PhotoChromic has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PhotoChromic is 0.00021002 USD and is down -23.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,461.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://photochromic.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhotoChromic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhotoChromic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhotoChromic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhotoChromic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhotoChromic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.