PhotoChromic Trading 22% Lower This Week (PHCR)

PhotoChromic (PHCR) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, PhotoChromic has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One PhotoChromic token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PhotoChromic has a total market capitalization of $117,091.86 and approximately $12,255.00 worth of PhotoChromic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PhotoChromic

PhotoChromic launched on November 14th, 2021. PhotoChromic’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,000,000 tokens. PhotoChromic’s official message board is medium.com/photochromic. PhotoChromic’s official website is photochromic.io. PhotoChromic’s official Twitter account is @photo_chromic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PhotoChromic

According to CryptoCompare, “PhotoChromic (PHCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PhotoChromic has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PhotoChromic is 0.00021002 USD and is down -23.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,461.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://photochromic.io/.”

