Piggy Finance One Day Volume Reaches $48,961.00 (PIGGY)

Piggy Finance (PIGGY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Piggy Finance has a total market cap of $3,429.25 and approximately $48,961.00 worth of Piggy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Piggy Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Piggy Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00194275 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Piggy Finance

PIGGY is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2021. Piggy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,571,905 tokens. The official website for Piggy Finance is piggy.fi. Piggy Finance’s official Twitter account is @piggy_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Piggy Finance’s official message board is piggyfinanceofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Piggy Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Piggy Finance (PIGGY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Piggy Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piggy Finance is 0.00040004 USD and is down -31.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piggy.fi/.”

