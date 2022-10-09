Pika Trading 13% Lower This Week (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Pika token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pika has a market capitalization of $335,374.74 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pika has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pika

Pika launched on February 2nd, 2021. Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 tokens. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pikacrypto_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/pikacrypto/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official message board is pikacrypto.com. The official website for Pika is pikacrypto.com.

Pika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pika (PIKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pika has a current supply of 49,805,655,002,287 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pika is 0.00000001 USD and is down -43.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $141.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pikacrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pika using one of the exchanges listed above.

