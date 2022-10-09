Pinknode (PNODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,931.00

Pinknode (PNODE) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Pinknode token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Pinknode has a market cap of $1.95 million and $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pinknode Profile

Pinknode’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Pinknode’s official website is pinknode.io. The official message board for Pinknode is medium.com/pinknode. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinknode

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode (PNODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pinknode has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pinknode is 0.00921509 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pinknode.io/.”

