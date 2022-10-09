Piper Sandler Boosts Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Price Target to $19.00

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $110.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

