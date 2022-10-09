Piper Sandler Boosts Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Price Target to $19.00

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $110.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.78.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
