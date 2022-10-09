Piper Sandler Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $270.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a sell rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.78.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $235.62 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $424.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average is $268.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

