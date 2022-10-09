PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190,145.79

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $190,145.79 and $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00282743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00107907 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/piratecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @piratecash_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash (PIRATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. PirateCash has a current supply of 37,600,470 with 25,759,163 in circulation. The last known price of PirateCash is 0.00737181 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $25.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piratecash.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.