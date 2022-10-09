Pizza Inu (PINU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20,813.04

Pizza Inu (PINU) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Pizza Inu has traded 71.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza Inu has a total market capitalization of $20,813.04 and approximately $39,817.00 worth of Pizza Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza Inu alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.74 or 0.99960487 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About Pizza Inu

PINU is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2022. Pizza Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Pizza Inu’s official website is www.pizzainu.io. The official message board for Pizza Inu is t.me/pizzainuio. Pizza Inu’s official Twitter account is @pizzainubsc.

Buying and Selling Pizza Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Pizza Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pizza Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pizza Inu is 0.00000042 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pizzainu.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.