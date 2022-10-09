Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.51. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

