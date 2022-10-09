PooCoin (POOCOIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.45 Million

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PooCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PooCoin

PooCoin’s launch date was March 23rd, 2021. PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 tokens. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/poocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PooCoin is poocoin.app.

Buying and Selling PooCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PooCoin (POOCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PooCoin has a current supply of 5,088,921.33 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PooCoin is 0.28320491 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,145.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://poocoin.app.”

