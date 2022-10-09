Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB) Insider Acquires £35,936.65 in Stock

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Skillington acquired 718,733 shares of Poolbeg Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £35,936.65 ($43,422.73).
Poolbeg Pharma Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of POLB stock opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Friday. Poolbeg Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 12 ($0.14).
About Poolbeg Pharma
See Also
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.