Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB) Insider Acquires £35,936.65 in Stock

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Skillington acquired 718,733 shares of Poolbeg Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £35,936.65 ($43,422.73).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of POLB stock opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Friday. Poolbeg Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 12 ($0.14).

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class intranasally administered RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

