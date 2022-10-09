Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $1.31 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $457,125.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00006721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,809 tokens. Poolz Finance’s official website is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @poolz__ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Poolz Finance is poolz.medium.com.

Poolz Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz Finance (POOLZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Poolz Finance has a current supply of 4,992,280 with 3,712,410.13123693 in circulation. The last known price of Poolz Finance is 1.31503985 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $402,890.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poolz.finance/.”

