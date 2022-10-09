Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

