Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Porsche Automobil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.
About Porsche Automobil
