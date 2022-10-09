Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 511 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Trading Down 5.4 %

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.74. 1,261,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

