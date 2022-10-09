Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $6.98 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $13.93 on Friday, hitting $218.30. 626,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,610. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $216.74 and a one year high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

