Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 259 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 3.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $12.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.24. 594,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,834. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $672.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

