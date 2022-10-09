Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

