PUTinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $173.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_put and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PUTinCoin (PUT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PUT through the process of mining. PUTinCoin has a current supply of 20,109,156,990 with 1,188,750,832.44736 in circulation. The last known price of PUTinCoin is 0.00098686 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $315.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://putincoin.org.”

