Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

