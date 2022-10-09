QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0146 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is https://reddit.com/r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuadrantProtocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 415,437,335.1100229 in circulation. The last known price of QuadrantProtocol is 0.0144824 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $34.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.quadrantprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.