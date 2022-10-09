Railgun (RAIL) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Railgun (RAIL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Railgun has a market cap of $23.87 million and $154,295.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Railgun has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Railgun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Railgun Token Profile

Railgun was first traded on July 2nd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 tokens. Railgun’s official website is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun (RAIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Railgun has a current supply of 57,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Railgun is 0.47534723 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $124,639.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://railgun.ch/.”

