RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.55. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.