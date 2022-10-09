Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $366.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @raven_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol (RAVEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Raven Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,494,272,006.073109 in circulation. The last known price of Raven Protocol is 0.00027407 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,994.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.ravenprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

