Raymond James Cuts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $123.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $90.02 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $10,876,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.