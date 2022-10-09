Raymond James Raises Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.46.

CGAU stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 931,807 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 240,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

